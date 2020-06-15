Honor reportedly looking to expand 10X line-up; may launch Honor 10X Pro and 10X Max soon

Honor is reportedly gearing up to bring two new smartphones to the recently launched Honor 10X series. Last month, the Huawei-sub brand only unveiled one smartphone in its new 10X series. However, a new rumour suggests that the Honor 10X Pro and Honor 10X Pro Max could join the vanilla Honor 10X 5G.

According to a known Weibo tipster, the Honor 10X Pro and Honor 10X Max were already said to be in the works but had to put it off due to a shortage of chips. Additionally, another Chinese leakster on Weibo said that Honor 10X Max would feature a large 7.09-inch screen, while the 10X Pro will be the same size as the vanilla Honor 10X.

One Weibo post claimed that the Honor 10X Max was planned with a Dimensity 1000+ chipset, but due to a shortage supply, the device will use the Dimensity 800 processor. The company would have liked to use a more powerful chip on the Honor 10X Max and 10X Pro, but the chip shortage may leave the company will little choice.

It is worth noting that the information is based on leaks by known Webio tipsters and is yet to be confirmed. However, the company has launched the Honor 8X Max and Honor 9X Pro in the past.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy