Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honor reportedly looking to expand 10X line-up; may launch Honor 10X Pro and 10X Max soon

The Honor 10X Max was planned with a Dimensity 1000+, but due to a shortage supply, the device will use the Dimensity 800 SoC.

Carlsen Martin

Honor is reportedly gearing up to bring two new smartphones to the recently launched Honor 10X series. Last month, the Huawei-sub brand only unveiled one smartphone in its new 10X series. However, a new rumour suggests that the Honor 10X Pro and Honor 10X Pro Max could join the vanilla Honor 10X 5G.

According to a known Weibo tipster, the Honor 10X Pro and Honor 10X Max were already said to be in the works but had to put it off due to a shortage of chips. Additionally, another Chinese leakster on Weibo said that Honor 10X Max would feature a large 7.09-inch screen, while the 10X Pro will be the same size as the vanilla Honor 10X.

One Weibo post claimed that the Honor 10X Max was planned with a Dimensity 1000+ chipset, but due to a shortage supply, the device will use the Dimensity 800 processor. The company would have liked to use a more powerful chip on the Honor 10X Max and 10X Pro, but the chip shortage may leave the company will little choice.

Close

It is worth noting that the information is based on leaks by known Webio tipsters and is yet to be confirmed. However, the company has launched the Honor 8X Max and Honor 9X Pro in the past.

related news

The previously launched Honor 10X Max currently uses a top-of-the-line mid-tier Kirin 820 5G chipset. According to AnTuTu’s performance benchmarks, the Kirin 820 5G chip is more powerful than the Dimensity 800 SoC. You can check out all the details about the Honor 10X here.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 06:53 pm

tags #Honor #smartphones

