MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Honor Magic V will launch soon, as the company's first foldable smartphone

Honor's first foldable smartphone is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and a price tag of roughly Rs 1,18,500.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST

Honor’s first foldable smartphone is in the works and will be arriving soon. The Chinese smartphone maker recently shared a teaser of the phone on Weibo, which revealed an image that points to a clamshell fold design.

The post also confirms that the device will be launched as the Honor Magic V, while the image shows the device’s flat edges. There is no official launch date for the device with Honor only mentioning that it is “coming soon”.

However, tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Honor will launch its first foldable smartphone in January 2022. He also notes that the Honor Magic V will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will be priced at approximately CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs 1,18,500).

Other details about the Honor Magic V are sketchy, although Honor has been slowly releasing devices in international markets since Google Mobile Services returned to Honor devices. The addition of a foldable smartphone to the mix could serve to increase the brand’s popularity outside China.

Huawei has also been teasing a pocket-sized clamshell foldable smartphone. The Huawei P50 Pocket will be the company’s first flip-smartphone and is launching in China tomorrow, December 23.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Honor #Huawei #smartphones
first published: Dec 22, 2021 05:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.