Honor Magic V will launch soon, as the company's first foldable smartphone

Honor’s first foldable smartphone is in the works and will be arriving soon. The Chinese smartphone maker recently shared a teaser of the phone on Weibo, which revealed an image that points to a clamshell fold design.

The post also confirms that the device will be launched as the Honor Magic V, while the image shows the device’s flat edges. There is no official launch date for the device with Honor only mentioning that it is “coming soon”.

However, tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Honor will launch its first foldable smartphone in January 2022. He also notes that the Honor Magic V will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will be priced at approximately CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs 1,18,500).

Other details about the Honor Magic V are sketchy, although Honor has been slowly releasing devices in international markets since Google Mobile Services returned to Honor devices. The addition of a foldable smartphone to the mix could serve to increase the brand’s popularity outside China.