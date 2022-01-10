MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Honor Magic V debuts as first foldable phone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

The Honor Magic V is priced at CNY 9,999 (Roughly Rs 1,16,250) for the base 12GB/256GB model.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

The Honor Magic V has officially been unveiled in China as the company’s first foldable smartphone, and it also debuts as the first foldable smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Honor Magic V has a similar folding mechanism as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, offering a large 7.9-inch screen when unfolded.

Honor Magic V Price 

The Honor Magic V is priced at CNY 9,999 (Roughly Rs 1,16,250) for the base 12GB/256GB model, while the top-end 12GB/512GB variant will set you back by CNY 10,999 (Roughly Rs 1,27,850). The Honor Magic V will go on sale in China on January 18, although there is no information on availability outside China.

Honor Magic V Specifications 

The Honor Magic V is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device is 5G compatible and runs Honor’s Magic UI 6.0 on top of Android 12. It packs a 4,750mAh battery with 66W wired charging support to give you a 50 percent charge in just 15 minutes.

The Honor Magic V sports a 7.9-inch Flexible OLED screen with unfolded. The panel also offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2272 x 1984 pixels resolution. The main screen boasts of a 10:9 aspect ratio, which Honor says is like using two 21:9 screens side by side. The main panel also supports HDR10+, 10-bit colours, and a peak brightness of 800 nits.

The Magic V is also the first foldable to feature an IMAX Enhanced certification. When folded, the Magic V boasts a 6.45-inch cover display. The cover screen has a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels. The outer display also supports HDR10+, 10-bit colours, and offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

For optics, the Honor Magic V gets a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 50 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 50 MP colour spectrum camera. The device also has a pair of 42 MP selfie cameras, one on the cover display and one on the internal screen.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB type-C port, and more. The phone also comes with stereo speakers. Honor’s foldable smartphone features advanced waterdrop hinge technology with 213 components. Honor's CEO George Zhao said the Magic V should survive being folded and unfolded 200,000 times. The phone is available in Burnt Orange, Space Silver, and Black colour options.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Foldable smartphones #Honor #Qualcomm #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jan 10, 2022 08:14 pm

