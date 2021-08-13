Honor Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, Magic 3 Pro+ launched with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 120Hz OLED Display: Check Price and Specifications

Honor recently launched new flagship smartphones in its Magic series. The Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3 Pro, and Honor Magic 3 Pro+ share a ton of similarities with differences across their cameras. The three phones are the first IMAX-enhanced phones on the market.

Honor Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, Magic 3 Pro+ Prices

The Honor Magic 3 is priced at CNY 4,599 (Roughly Rs 52,800) for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 57,300). The Honor Magic 3 Pro is priced at CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 68,800) for the base 8GB/256GB model.

The Honor Magic 3 Pro is available in a 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations costs CNY 6,299 (Roughly Rs 72,300) and CNY 6,799 (Roughly Rs 78,000), respectively. Lastly, the Honor Magic 3 Pro+ is priced at CNY 7,999 (Roughly Rs 91,800) for the sole 12GB/512GB variant.

The Honor Magic 3 is available in Bright Black, Dawn Blue, Glaze White, and Gold colour options, while the Magic 3 Pro comes in Bright Black, Glaze White, and Gold colours. The Honor Magic 3 Pro+, on the other hand, is available in Bright Black and Glaze White colours. The three devices will go on sale in China on August 20, but there’s no information about international availability.

Honor Magic 3 Specifications

The Honor Magic 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device sports a 6.76-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 456ppi pixel density. The phone packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. The Honor Magic 3 runs Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11 and comes with Google’s Mobile Services.

For optics, the Honor Magic 3 gets a 50 MP main Sony IMX766 sensor paired with a 64 MP monochrome sensor, and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. On the front, the pill-shaped cutout houses a 13 MP selfie camera and a 3D ToF depth sensor. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint reader and an IP54 rating.

Honor Magic 3 Pro Specifications

The display, chipset, battery, and software on the Honor Magic 3 Pro is the same as that on the vanilla Magic 3. The main differences here are on the camera and charging fronts. While the Honor Magic 3 Pro boasts the same camera setup as the standard Magic 3, the Pro model adds a 64 MP telephoto camera with 100x digital zoom. Additionally, the Honor Magic 3 Pro also supports 50W wireless charging alongside the 66W wired fast-charging. Unlike the Magic 3, the Pro version also has an IP68 rating for water resistance.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ Specifications

The Honor Magic 3 Pro+ features the same chipset and display as the Magic Pro, but the panel on the Pro+ supports HDR10+. Honor has also used a “Nano Crystal Shield” that is three times tougher than typical protective panels. The Honor Magic 3 Pro+ also comes with the same battery, charging support, and software as the Magic 3 and 3 Pro. The phone has a design that is similar to the Huawei Mate 40 Porsche Edition. It also features an IP68 rating.

While the Magic 3 Pro+ has a 50 MP main camera, the Sony IMX766 sensor on the Magic 3 Pro is replaced by a 50 MP Sony IMX700 sensor. The Magic 3 Pro+ also gets a 64 MP ultrawide camera, a 64 MP monochrome shooter, and a 64 MP periscope telephoto unit. The fifth camera cutout is for an 8x8 dTOF for clear portrait shots. The selfie camera setup is the same as that on the Honor Magic 3 and Magic 3 Pro.