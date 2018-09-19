Honor Magic 2 may be the world’s first smartphone with nearly 100% screen-to-body ratio

Chinese smartphone brand Honor is all set to launch Magic 2, a smartphone which will nearly have all-display screen. Unveiled first at the IFA Berlin event earlier this month, the smartphone is the only one with a nearly 100 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Zhao Ming, the company’s president recently grabbed some attention worldwide when he criticised tech Goliath Apple for launching “mediocre” products which lacked “bold innovation”. Ming went on to stress that smartphone market needs industries which can come out with bold innovations in order to deliver ‘right technology with the value for money’ to the users.



Here's a sneak peak at the #HonorMagic2 - how's that for a bezel-less full view display? pic.twitter.com/9LWAdYb49h

— Honor Smartphone (@Honorglobal) September 3, 2018

It seems Honor intended to not just talk the talk but also walk the talk when it released a teaser indicating the launch of Honor Magic 2, a phone considered by many as the most innovative phone from the brand so far. Though there is no official confirmation yet, some reports suggest the launch could be held on October 26.

Talking about the device, Honor Magic 2 will boast a large 6-inch AMOLED display with display resolution of 1440*2880 pixels. The display will come with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 537ppi. The screen will almost entirely consist of display with nearly absent bezels thanks to the AMOLED screen technology.

Honor achieved such high screen-to-body ratio by implementing the sliding camera technology, similar to the one used by Oppo on Find X smartphone. Reports are also rife stating the front camera might have a mechanical slider similar to the Vivo Nex along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Though there is no official confirmation yet, speculations are rife that Honor Magic 2 might have replaced the mic with a sound emitting display.

On the performance front, Honor Magic 2 may come powered by the latest CPU from Huawei, the Kirin 980. Apart from being one of the most powerful processor in the market with 7nm technology, the chipset will also boast of some serious artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The device sports a dual-rear camera setup with 12MP + 12MP sensors along with a massive 24MP front camera. It supports 40W ‘Magic Charger’ which is touted to be significantly better charging technology than most fast charging technology existing today. The phone will come powered by a 3,300 mAh battery.

The 4G LTE compatible smartphone has other connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi support, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS, among others.