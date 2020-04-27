App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honor confirms X10 5G, specifications and launch date tipped

Honor is said to price the 5G device competitively, perhaps cheaper than the Redmi K30, which is currently the most affordable 5G smartphone in China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei sub-brand Honor is reportedly confirmed to launch its flagship smartphone soon in China. The smartphone is likely to launch as Honor X10 5G, instead of Honor 10X 5G.

Honor is said to have made the change in the name so that the nomenclature is not confused with Xiaomi’s rumoured Redmi 10X. According to MySmartPrice, the formal announcement of the name-change from Honor 10X to Honor X10 was made at the Global Mobile Internet Conference at Beijing by Honor’s President Zhao Ming.

The specifications of Honor X10 5G are currently not official. The report, however, suggests that Honor X10 would feature a 6.6-inch display and a reasonably large 4,300 mAh battery.

Close

With the Honor X10, the company also aims to offer 5G-compatible devices to more users. Honor is said to price the 5G device competitively, perhaps cheaper than the Redmi K30, which is currently the most affordable 5G smartphone in China.

related news

More details should be available as we get closer to the launch of the Honor X10 5G, which is reportedly happening in May.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #gadgets #Honor #smartphones

