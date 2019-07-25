Honor 9X vs Realme X vs OPPO K3: Which is the best pop-up selfie camera phone under 20K

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor just dropped its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The Honor 9X and 9X Pro both feature bezel-less displays and will start at CNY 1,399 (Approx. Rs 14,000) and CNY 2,199 (Approx. Rs 22,000), respectively.

Model Honor 9X OPPO K3 Realme X Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Display 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED RAM 4GB/6GB 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB Battery 4000mAh 3765 mAh 3765 mAh Rear Camera 48MP, f/1.8 +2MP (Depth) 16MP, f/1.7 + 2MP, f/2.4 (Depth) 48MP, f/1.7 + 5MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) Front Camera 16MP, f2/2 16MP, f/2.0 16MP, f/2.0 Software Android 9.0 Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1 Android 9.0 Pie-based Color OS 6 Android 9.0 Pie-based Color OS 6 Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted In-display In-display Starting Price CNY 1,399 (Approx Rs 14,000) Rs 16,999 Rs 16,999

The Honor 9X is yet to make it to Indian audiences but will likely do so soon. Given the competition in the under Rs 20K smartphone space in the country, the Honor 9X is likely to cross the Rs 20K mark. However, even at that price, the handset will face competition from Realme X and OPPO K3. So, let’s find out which is the best pop-up selfie camera smartphone under Rs 20K.

Camera

All three phones seem pretty evenly matched in terms of camera, but we’d have to give this one to the Honor 9X. One of the reasons we went with the Honor 9X over the Realme X was the addition of the depth sensor. Yes, both devices have a dual-camera setup, but there are very few scenarios where a telephoto lens would actually be useful. Honor also has a better track record than the Oppo or Realme when it comes to camera performance. So, we’d have to give this one to the Honor 9X by a slight margin. Additionally, all three phones seem pretty evenly matched in the front camera department.

Display

Although the design and display on all three devices are pretty impressive. However, only the Honor 9X gets an LCD, while Realme and OPPO have opted for AMOLED displays. An AMOLED screen is better than an LCD panel in terms of overall picture quality. On paper, the screens on both the OPPO K3 and Realme X are pretty evenly matched. So, we’d have to call this one a tie.

Performance

The Honor 9X comes out as the clear winner in terms of performance. Honor utilises the latest 7nm Kirin 810 chipset, which is faster than the top-tier mid-range Snapdragon 730 SoC. The Kirin 810 also delivers AI performance on par with flagship chips like the Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 980. The 7nm manufacturing process will also provide better power efficiency. When it comes to performance, the Snapdragon 710 SoC on the OPPO K3 and Realme X won’t be able to match up the Kirin 810 standards.

The Honor 9X hasn’t been released in Indian markets yet but is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 when it does.