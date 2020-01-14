Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i launched in India: Specifications, price, features

Honor has launched the Honor 9X in India. The midrange smartphone comes to India months after its premiere launch in China. Key highlights of Honor 9X include an all-screen design with a pop-up camera, Kirin 710 SoC, a triple-camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera. Honor has also launched the Band 5i and Magic Watch 2 in India.

Honor 9X specifications and price

Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080x2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has an all-screen design without any notch. For the front camera, Honor 9X features a 16MP f/2.2 pop-up camera.

Under the hood, Honor 9X has a HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor in India, as compared to the latest Kirin 810 SoC available in China. The processor is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD. For a long battery life, Honor 9X comes packed with a 4,000 mAh battery and a 10W charger.

Optics include a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 48MP f/1.8 primary shooter coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens that has a 120-degree field-of-view and a 2MP depth sensor.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For biometric authentication, Honor 9X features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Honor 9X comes to India in two storage variants. The 4GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage variant would be available for Rs 16,999.

Honor 9X goes on sale starting January 19 via Flipkart.

Honor Magic Watch 2

The Magic Watch 2 features a circular AMOLED display and comes in two sizes. The 42mm variant sports a 1.2-inch round display, whereas the 46mm variant has a bigger 1.39-inch screen. Performance engine on the Magic Watch 2 features a HiSilicon Kirin A1 processor with 4GB inbuilt memory. Honor claims that the Magic Watch 2 offers a seven-day battery life.

The smartwatch comes with several indoor and outdoor sports modes and also supports sleep disorder diagnostics. Magic Watch 2 has a 5ATM water resistance and a heart rate monitor.

Honor Magic Watch 2 with 46mm dial comes in Charcoal Black colour and is priced at Rs 12,999. The 46mm variant also has a Flax Brown colour option priced at Rs 14,999.

Honor Magic Watch 2 with 42mm dial is priced at Rs 11,999.

Honor Band 5i

Honor Band 5i is a smart fitness band that has a 0.96-inch touch display. The smart band packs a 91mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to nine days on a single charge. It comes with nine activity modes and has a 5ATM water resistance. Honor Band 5i also has a heart rate sensor.