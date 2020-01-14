Honor 9X India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, expected pricing details

Honor is launching the Honor 9X in India on January 14. The smartphone is already available on sale in China and some other international markets. Honor is also confirmed to launch the Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i.

Honor 9X live stream details

Huawei sub-brand Honor is scheduled to launch the Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, and Band 5i at 12.30 pm. The company would be hosting a livestream for its online audience through its social media accounts and YouTube. You can watch the livestream here directly by clicking/ tapping on the video link below.

Honor 9X specifications and features

Honor is likely to launch the Honor 9X in India with the same spec-sheet of the China variant. A Flipkart listing confirms that Honor 9X will feature a 16MP f/2.2 pop-up camera for front-facing selfies.

On the back, Honor 9X features a triple-camera module with a 48MP f/1.8 primary wide lens. The other cameras on the back include an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP lens for depth mapping.

At the front, Honor 9X sports an all-screen, no-notch design with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display that has a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the China variant gets powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin HiSilicon 810 chip. It is likely that the India variant may feature an older Kirin 710 SoC. The processor is expected to get paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. There is a 4,000 mAh battery on the Honor 9X.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.-, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For biometric authentication, Honor 9X features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Honor 9X starts at Yuan 1,399 (roughly Rs 14,400) for the 4GB + 64GB variant and goes up to Yuan 1,899 (roughly Rs 19,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Honor Magic Watch 2 specifications and features

The Magic Watch 2 features a circular AMOLED display and comes in two sizes. The 42mm variant sports a 1.2-inch round display, whereas the 46mm variant has a bigger 1.39-inch screen. Performance engine on the Magic Watch 2 features a HiSilicon Kirin A1 processor with 4GB inbuilt memory.

The smartwatch comes with several indoor and outdoor sports modes, and also supports sleep disorder diagnostics. Magic Watch 2 has a 5ATM water resistance and a heart rate monitor.

Honor Band 5i