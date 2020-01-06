Honor 9X confirmed to launch on Jan 14, to be available via Flipkart

Huawei sub-brand Honor has confirmed the launch of Honor 9X in India. The company has sent out ‘Save the Date’ media invites confirming the Honor 9X launch in India on January 14. Further, Flipkart has listed the Honor 9X on its website.

Honor 9X was launched in July 2019 in China. The smartphone, since then, has been launching in other international markets. We can expect the Honor 9X to sport the same specs as the international variant.

Honor 9X features an all-screen display and a pop-up front camera. The 6.59-inch OLED display has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Under the hood, Honor 9X gets powered by Huawei’s in-house HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC. However, the India variant is rumoured to feature the Kirin 710 SoC. The China variant comes with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. There is a 4,000 mAh battery on the Honor 9X.

The Honor 9X also features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.2 pop-up camera.

Honor 9X boots on Android 9.0 based EMUI 9.1.1 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, headphone jack and USB Type-C port.