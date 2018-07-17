App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honor 9N to be launched in India on July 24

The new handset will hit the market on July 24

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch a new smartphone called Honor 9N on July 24 in India.

Initial speculations suggested that Honor will launch Honor 9i or Honor Play that could be rebranded as Honor 9X, however, speculations were put to rest when the company, through its Honor India Twitter handle shared a teaser video of Honor 9N.

The Chinese phone brand showcased the back panel of their upcoming handset that sports a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and dual rear camera setup.

With the suggested inclusion of some Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed features, this model is supposed to sport an upgraded set of two image

sensors at the back and a large sensor at the front.

The handset was launched with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,400) in China for the 64 GB variant and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs.17,500) for the 128GB storage option.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 06:02 pm

tags #Companies #Honor9N #Huawei #India #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.