Honor 9N to be launched in India on July 24

Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch a new smartphone called Honor 9N on July 24 in India.

Initial speculations suggested that Honor will launch Honor 9i or Honor Play that could be rebranded as Honor 9X, however, speculations were put to rest when the company, through its Honor India Twitter handle shared a teaser video of Honor 9N.

The Chinese phone brand showcased the back panel of their upcoming handset that sports a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and dual rear camera setup.

With the suggested inclusion of some Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed features, this model is supposed to sport an upgraded set of two image

sensors at the back and a large sensor at the front.

The handset was launched with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,400) in China for the 64 GB variant and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs.17,500) for the 128GB storage option.