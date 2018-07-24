Honor 9N set to launch in India today: All you need to know

The subsidiary of Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei, Honor is set to launch its flagship Honor 9N smartphone today, at an event in New Delhi.

The latest offering from Honor, which was announced last week, will be a Flipkart exclusive and will sport a 'Notch FullView' display (bezel-less display) with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

As reported previously, Honor 9N is expected to be the Indian variant the Honor 9i (2018), with similar specifications, which was launched in China last month starting at CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,200).

Specifications

As mentioned above, Honor 9N is expected to be identical to the Honor 9i (2018), which means it may feature dual-SIM (Nano) support, and run EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

The phone can be expected to sport a 5.84 inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Honor 9N will be powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC and should come with 4GB of RAM.

Honor India Twitter handle shared a teaser video of Honor 9N last week, showcasing the back panel of their upcoming handset that sports a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and dual rear camera setup.

The dual rear camera setup is expected to have a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. As for the front camera, a 16-megapixel sensor with AI beautification and scene recognition feature can be expected.

Like its Chinese counterpart, Honor 9N can be expected to launch in two variants — 64GB and 128GB, although both versions will be expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.