Honor 9A launched with triple cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek P22 SoC

Huawei sub-brand Honor has just launched another budget smartphone in Europe. The Honor 9A was first unveiled in China in April but only just arrived in Europe. The Honor 9A is priced starting from EUR 150 (Roughly Rs 13,600) and will be available for pre-order for Honor 9A beginning from July 1. The Honor 9A is available in black, blue, and green colour options.

Honor 9A Specifications

The Honor 9A is powered by a MediaTek P22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone also features 64GB of storage that can be expanded through a dedicated microSD card slot (Up to 512GB storage). The Honor 9A packs a 5,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10 out of the box with Magic UI 3.1 and no Google Mobile Services.

The Honor 9A has a triple-camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ (720*1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a waterdrop notch houses an 8-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

The Honor 9A has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a headphone jack. The phone does not have fast charging and charges over micro-USB port. The Honor 9A features a sleek design and flashy finish, weighing about 185 grams. There is no word on international availability about the Honor 9A.