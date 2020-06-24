App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honor 9A launched with triple cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek P22 SoC

The Honor 9A is priced starting from EUR 150 (Roughly Rs 13,600).


Huawei sub-brand Honor has just launched another budget smartphone in Europe. The Honor 9A was first unveiled in China in April but only just arrived in Europe. The Honor 9A is priced starting from EUR 150 (Roughly Rs 13,600) and will be available for pre-order for Honor 9A beginning from July 1. The Honor 9A is available in black, blue, and green colour options.

Honor 9A Specifications 

The Honor 9A is powered by a MediaTek P22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone also features 64GB of storage that can be expanded through a dedicated microSD card slot (Up to 512GB storage). The Honor 9A packs a 5,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10 out of the box with Magic UI 3.1 and no Google Mobile Services.

Close

The Honor 9A has a triple-camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ (720*1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a waterdrop notch houses an 8-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

related news

The Honor 9A has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a headphone jack. The phone does not have fast charging and charges over micro-USB port. The Honor 9A features a sleek design and flashy finish, weighing about 185 grams. There is no word on international availability about the Honor 9A.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Honor #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

Ola's partner auto rickshaws will now have protective screens

Ola's partner auto rickshaws will now have protective screens

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.