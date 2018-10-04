Honor 8X with notch display, AI-features to launch in India on October 16: First ever Honor phone with Kirin 710 SoC

Honor is all set to officially unveil its latest mid-range smartphone Honor 8X in India. The smartphone, launched earlier this month in China, will be officially unveiled at an event in New Delhi on October 16.

According to the company’s global page, Honor 8X will be launched in Kuala Lumpur on October 9, Moscow on October 10, Prague on October 11 before touching Indian shores on October 16.

Among the most awaited mid-rangers launched recently, Honor 8X will be the first phone from the brand with HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC and will take on devices such as Redmi Note 5 Pro, the recently-launched Realme 2 Pro.

Kirin 710 is a powerful chipset developed by Honor’s parent company Huawei and is used on phones such as Huawei Nova 3i, Huawei Mate 20 Lite, among others. So far, most mid-range devices from Honor came powered by older generation Kirin 659 SoC.

Honor 8X specifications

Honor 8X sports a large 6.5-inch FullView FHD+ IPS LCD display with a notch and a screen-to-body ratio as high as 91 percent. The display resolution is set at 1080*2340p with aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and pixel density of 396ppi. The device comes in 2.5D glass body and measures 160.4m x 76.6mm x 7.8mm weighing 175 grams.

As mentioned, it comes powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 processor with a clock rate of 2.2 GHz. The phone has been launched in 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB/128GB internal storage options in China. However, it is uncertain whether the phone will be launched in these variants globally. For graphic processing, it comes with a Mali G51 GPU. The phone supports memory expansion of upto 400GB via microSD card.

On optical front, Honor 8X comes with a 20 MP+2MP dual-rear camera setup with an aperture rate of f/1.8 and f/2.4 respectively. Apart from slow-motion videos, PDAF and HDR, the AI-enabled cameras have features such as Portrait Mode, AI multi-scene recognition, AI Portrait Selfies, AI Sports Shot among others. On the front there is a 16MP selfie camera with aperture rate of f/2.0.

The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with EMUI 8.2 skin loaded on top. The device is powered by a massive 3750 mAh battery and comes with connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE compatibility, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB 2.0 accelerometer, proximity, A-GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Honor 8X could come in Black, Blue and Red colours with price expected to start around Rs 15,000.