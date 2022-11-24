Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro launched with 120Hz Curved OLED Dispaly, 160 MP Main Camera, Qualcomm Chips

Honor recently launched two new smartphones in China. The Honor 80 and Honor 80 Pro are the latest additions to the company’s smartphone portfolio and arrive with Qualcomm chips, OLED screens, and a high-resolution main camera.

The Honor 80 Pro price starts from CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 40,100) for the 8GB/256GB model and goes up to CNY 4,0999 (Roughly Rs 46,950) for the 12GB/512GB variant. The Honor 80 price starts from CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 30,900) for the 8GB/256GB version and goes up to CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 37,800) for the 12GB/512GB configuration. As of now, there is no word about the availability of the Honor 80 series outside China.

Honor 80 Pro Specifications

The Honor 80 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, although is a slightly underclocked version of the chipset. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset runs MagicOS 7.0 based on Android 12. The phone packs a 4,800 mAh battery and supports 66W fast wired charging.

The Honor 80 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2700 × 1224 pixels resolution) Flexible Curved OLED screen with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1920Hz high frequency PWM Dimming. The display features a peak brightness of 1000 nits and HDR support. The pill-shaped notch on the screen houses a 50 MP AI portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the back, the Honor 80 Pro opts for a 160 MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and more. The Honor 80 Pro comes in Blue Waves, Pink Morning Glory, Black Jade Green, and Bright Black colours. Honor 80 Specifications The Honor 80 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC, which succeeds the Snapdragon 778G The chip is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone runs MagicOS 7.0 based on Android 12. The handset packs a 4,800 mAh battery and supports 66W fast wired charging. The Honor 80 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels resolution) Flexible Curved OLED screen with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1920Hz high frequency PWM Dimming. The display features a peak brightness of 1000 nits and a 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Additionally, the hole-punch notch on the screen houses a 32 MP AI portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the back, the Honor 80 opts for a 160 MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and more. The Honor 80 comes in Blue Waves, Pink Morning Glory, Black Jade Green, and Bright Black colours.

