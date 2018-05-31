Honor 7C on sale for first time today, priced at Rs 9,999; here's where you can buy the phone

Huawei’s latest offering Honor 7C goes on sale for the first time today. The phone was launched last week in India and will come at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The phone will be Amazon exclusive and sale will begin on May, 31, 12 pm.

The phone will be available in two variants – 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage and is priced at Rs 9,999 and 11,999 respectively. Amazon has launched a dedicated page where buyers can be notified of its availability by clicking on the ‘Notify Me’ tab.

Amazon is providing a host of offers to buyers such as a Rs 2,200 cashback along with an additional 100GB 4G data for Reliance Jio customers. Buyers can also opt for a zero-cost EMI of up to 9 months if the purchase is made using a debit card from most major banks.

Specifications

Honor 7C comes with dimensions of 158.3mm x 76mm x 7.8mm and weighs around 164 grams. The 4G VoLTE smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch FullView Display with a resolution of 1440*720p. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and pixel density of 269ppi. The IPS LCD touchscreen supports multi-touch feature.

At the heart, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with eight cores, which clocks 1.8 GHz. The phone comes with 3/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage options which can be further expanded to up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the camera front, the smartphone sports dual rear cameras with 13MP + 2MP configuration. The sensors come with an aperture rate of f/2.2 and has features such as phase detection, autofocus, LED flash, HDR mode, touch focus etc. The camera can capture 1080p Full-HD videos at 30fps. The device sports an 8MP camera at the front for selfies, video calling and such.

Connectivity wise, it has features such as 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi with major bands like b/g/n supported, Wi-Fi direct support, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB 2.0, GLONASS, A-GPS, FM radio, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock for security, accelerometer, proximity, compass, etc.

The phone sources its power from a 3000 mAh battery and comes in blue, black and gold colour options.