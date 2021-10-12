MARKET NEWS

Honor 50 will be the first Honor device to feature Google Mobile Services since the split from Huawei

As of now, there is no information if the Pro or SE models will be revealed in Europe.

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 04:16 PM IST

After a very long hiatus, Google’s Mobile Services is finally making its way back to Honor smartphones. The company recently confirmed that the Honor 50 will be the first smartphone to feature Google Mobile Services since 2019.

The Honor 50 is slated to launch in Europe on October 29. The company’s Twitter handle notes that Google Mobile Services will only be coming to the Honor 50 5G.

Honor 50 was instrumental in helping the brand become the third best-selling smartphone brand in China. The Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50 SE were unveiled in China back in June. As of now, there is no information if the Pro or SE models will be revealed in Europe.

It is worth noting that Honor split off from Huawei last year to emerge as an independent brand. Since splitting from Huawei, Honor can use Google Mobile Services on its devices, starting with the Honor 50 5G.

Honor 50 Specs 

The Honor 50 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Honor 50 packs a 4,300 mAh battery with a whopping 66W fast-charging support. In optics, the Honor 50 Pro gets a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The hole-shaped cutout on the screen houses a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone also sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #Honor #smartphones
first published: Oct 12, 2021 04:15 pm

