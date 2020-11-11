PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honor 10X Lite Launched with quad cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, Kirin 710A SoC: All you need to know

The Honor 10X Lite’s price is set at EUR 229.90 (Roughly Rs 20,200) and is available in a single 4GB/128GB variant.

Moneycontrol News

The Honor 10X Lite recently arrived in global markets. To recall, the Honor 9X Lite was launched earlier this year in April. The new Honor 10X Lite features a punch-hole display, a quad-camera setup, and a sizeable battery.

Honor 10X Lite Price 

The Honor 10X Lite’s price is set at EUR 229.90 (Roughly Rs 20,200) and is available in a single 4GB/128GB variant. The phone will initially be unveiled in Russia, Germany, and France, among other European countries.

Honor 10X Lite Specs 

The Honor 10X Lite is powered by the Kirin 710A SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone is equipped with 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card. The phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 10X Lite also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W Honor SuperCharge support.

The Honor 10X Lite gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP, f/1.8 sensor at the helm. The main sensor is coupled with an 8 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide shooter, 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

The Honor 10X Lite arrives without Google Play or other Google Mobile Services onboard. Instead, the device features HMS 4.1 with the Huawei AppGallery. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and arrives in three colour options – Emerald Green, Icelandic Frost, and Midnight Black.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 02:54 pm

