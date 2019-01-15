Honor 10 Lite launched with dewdrop notch display, Kirin 710, dual-rear camera setup: Price, specs, availability

Huawei’s Honor has launched a mid-range smartphone, Honor 10 Lite, in India.

The device was earlier launched in China in November 2018, and comes with features such as HiSilicon Kirin 710 CPU, a 24-megapixel front-camera, dual-rear cameras, AI-capabilities in photography among others.

Honor 10 Lite price, variants, availability

The Honor 10 Lite had been launched in three variants in China – 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. However, the device will only come in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants with a standard 64GB storage variant. The device has been priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Honor’s official website hihonor.in, with the sale set to commence on January 20. The phone will come in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Sky Blue colours.

Honor 10 Lite offers

As part of the launch, Honor is offering buyers a Rs 2,200 Jio cashback, along with Rs Rs 2,800 voucher from Cleartrip.

Honor 10 Lite specifications

Honor 10 Lite is the affordable variant of Honor 10 which was launched earlier in 2018 and succeeds the popular Honor 9 Lite. The smartphone sports a 6.21 inch LCD display with dewdrop notch and FHD+ resolution of 2340*1080 pixels. The device comes with a large screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent and has display density of 415ppi. The device measures 154.8mm x73.64mm x7.95mm and sports a back that comes with a gradient design.

The smartphone runs on Huawei’s home-bred octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 CPU with a peak clock rate of 2.2 GHz. Backing the CPU is a 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM along with a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

The smartphone comes with 64GB internal storage option which can be further expanded by up to 512GB using a hybrid microSD slot. On the software front, the device runs on an Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9 skin loaded on top.

In optics, the device has a dual-rear camera setup with 13MP + 2MP sensors with aperture of f/1.8 and f/2.4 respectively. The camera duo is capable of capturing images at 4160*3120p resolution and videos at Full-HD resolution. The primary camera has features such as LED flash for low-light photography assistance, HDR mode along with AI-features such as scene recognition, image optimisation, among others. At the front, the device sports a 24MP camera with aperture rate of f/2.0.

For connectivity, the dual-SIM 4G VoLTE smartphone features dual band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2 with A2DP, a microUSB 2.0 for PC connectivity, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, an accelerometer, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, proximity sensor and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Powering the device is a 3,400 mAh battery which is capable of 10W charging.