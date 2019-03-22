Honda unveils limited edition CB1000R+ for the global market with cosmetic changes

Japan's Honda Motor Company has unveiled a limited edition CB1000R+ motorcycle. Only 350 units will be produced and it is highly unlikely that any of these will make it to India.

The bike is based on the standard CB1000R+, which is on sale in India at Rs 14.46 lakh (ex-showroom), gets mostly cosmetic updates. For starters, the bike is offered in a new red, white and blue paint scheme. It also gets a rear seat cowl and screen with a new paint scheme. Making the bike even more exclusive will be the production serial number etched on the fuel tank.

The limited edition also gets a new SC Project performance exhaust, which features two end cans, carbon fibre on the radiator, air filter box and an exhaust shield. Another new feature is the retro styled Honda wing and 1000R on the motorcycle.

The engine remains the same as the CB1000R+. A 998cc inline four cylinder engine producing 141 hp and 104 Nm of torque is mated to a six-speed transmission. The bike gets ride-by-wire technology with four riding modes: standard, rain, sport and user. Traction control comes as standard on the bike.

As mentioned before, it is unlikely that the limited edition will make it to Indian shores, but Honda says sales will begin from April onwards for the global market.