Honda to undertake preventive inspection of 7,290 units of new Amaze

Honda Cars India today said it will carry out preventive inspection of 7,290 units of its newly launched compact sedan Amaze for possible issues with steering system.

In a statement, the company said it would undertake a product update of the EPS (Electric-Assist Power Steering) Sensor harness by inspecting 7,290 units of Honda Amaze manufactured from April 17 to May 24, 2018.

"There is a possibility that in some of these cars, the customers may feel the steering heavier and EPS indicator light comes on. HCIL will voluntarily replace the EPS column unit after inspection, if required," the company said.

The inspection and replacement would be carried out free of cost at authorised Honda car dealerships across India starting from July 26, 2018 and the owners will be contacted individually.

Earlier this month, Ford India had recalled 5,397 units of its popular sports utility vehicle EcoSport to rectify faulty front lower control arm and driver and front passenger seat recliner locks.

Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had also recalled 2,628 units of its multi-purpose vehicle Innova Crysta and Fortuner SUV to replace faulty fuel hose routing.