App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda to launch next-gen CR-V SUV for India on October 9

The new generation CR-V is larger than the outgoing model and gets a third row of seats. This will appeal to people with larger families and looking for 7-seater SUVs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Honda is all set to bring the new CR-V SUV to the Indian market on October 9. The car was first confirmed for India back in February when they showcased it at the Auto Expo 2018.

The new generation CR-V is larger than the outgoing model and gets a third row of seats. This will appeal to people with larger families and looking for 7-seater SUVs.

The CR-V will come with two engine options, a 1.6-litre diesel unit and a 2-litre petrol. The 2-litre petrol engine produces 154 hp and 189 Nm of torque and mated to a CVT (continuously variable transmission) gearbox.

The 1.6-litre diesel motor, however, comes from Honda’s Earth Dreams engine family and makes 120 hp of power and 300 Nm of torque. It will come mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and paddle-shifters as standard. Honda seems to be giving the manual transmission option a miss this time citing low demand. The diesel variant also gets the option of all-wheel-drive.

Other features will include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered driver's seat and dual-zone climate control.

Honda is planning to assemble the CR-V in India and expect prices to be about Rs 28 lakh, ex-showroom.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 05:28 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Honda CR-V #Technology

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.