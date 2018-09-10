Honda to launch next-gen CR-V SUV for India on October 9

Honda is all set to bring the new CR-V SUV to the Indian market on October 9. The car was first confirmed for India back in February when they showcased it at the Auto Expo 2018.

The new generation CR-V is larger than the outgoing model and gets a third row of seats. This will appeal to people with larger families and looking for 7-seater SUVs.

The CR-V will come with two engine options, a 1.6-litre diesel unit and a 2-litre petrol. The 2-litre petrol engine produces 154 hp and 189 Nm of torque and mated to a CVT (continuously variable transmission) gearbox.

The 1.6-litre diesel motor, however, comes from Honda’s Earth Dreams engine family and makes 120 hp of power and 300 Nm of torque. It will come mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and paddle-shifters as standard. Honda seems to be giving the manual transmission option a miss this time citing low demand. The diesel variant also gets the option of all-wheel-drive.

Other features will include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered driver's seat and dual-zone climate control.

Honda is planning to assemble the CR-V in India and expect prices to be about Rs 28 lakh, ex-showroom.