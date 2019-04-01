Honda pays tribute to CB750 with one-off CB1000R

1968 was the year when Honda introduced the CB750 to the world at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show. It was widely considered the most advanced bike of its time with a transverse air-cooled four-cylinder engine and a single overhead cam. It also had other segment-leading features of its time like a front disc brake, electric starter and flashing turn indicators.

Fifty years after the CB750 graced the world, Honda Italy decided to pay tribute to the legendary racer, with a special one-off CB1000R. Collaborating with Roma Motodays, the company has given the bike an Iridescent Blue and Gold paint job, reminiscent of the original CB750. Named as the ‘Tribute’, the tank also gets vintage Honda logos and insignia. It is also equipped with an SC project exhaust system that copies the twin-stacked exhaust layout of the CB750.

The bike gets a conventional tail-mounted number plate holder as well as spoked wheels, to complete the signature look of the motorcycle. However, because it is a one-off bike, it will be displayed in the Roma Motoday show from March 7 to March 10, following which it will be auctioned off.

Though it is not an official edition, it would be safe to assume that Honda will follow suit soon.