Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda launches updated CD 110 Dream at Rs 48,772, ex-showroom

The CD 110 Dream DX will compete with models like the likes of Bajaj Platina ComforTec and Yamaha Saluto

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2018 CD 110 Dream DX, an updated version of the 2016 CD 110 Dream Deluxe, at Rs 48,772 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2018 Dream receives some cosmetic changes and some practical new features.

A luggage carrier replaces the previous grab rails, the muffler receives a chrome finish and the old silver alloys have now turned black.

In addition to the previous choice of colours, the bike will now come with a Black with Cabin Gold paint scheme as well.

Mechanically, however, the bike remains unchanged. It gets the old 110 cc HET engine, which produces 8.42 PS of power and 9.09 Nm of torque.

Transmission is a 4-speed gearbox and the bike claims a fuel efficiency of 74 km/l. For braking, it uses drum brakes up front and at the rear.

It would have been nice to see CBS (combination braking system) on the new model. CBS is mandatory only for two-wheelers above 125 cc, but it is a good safety feature to have nonetheless.

With the addition of the rear luggage rack, Honda seems to be targeting the rural markets. It believes the bike will do well, given the pickup in the rural demand.

The CD 110 Dream DX will compete with models like the likes of Bajaj Platina ComforTec and Yamaha Saluto.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 01:42 pm

