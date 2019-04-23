Honda launches India-spec CBR650R at Rs. 7.70 lakh

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Honda has launched the CBR650R to replace the earlier sports tourer, the CBR650F. Priced at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom), it will be sold under Honda’s recently launched premium big bike showroom, the Honda BigWing.

The CBR650R is a replacement to the previous CBR650F and drops most of the sports-tourer elements from the same. Taking a cue from the bigger Fireblade, the CBR650R features new styling with its sharp, aggressive lines and extended side fairings plus super-short rear section. It also drops the mono headlamp setup to adopt and a narrow dual headlamp setup with full LED lighting. It also gets a fully digital LCD display, along with a gear position and shift up indicator.

Honda has redesigned the chassis to make it 6 kg lighter than its predecessor making it much more flickable. It also gets new, adjustable 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks which offer superior suspension response. Braking is done by dual radially mounted callipers on 310 mm discs in the front, while a single piston calliper, 240 mm disc stops the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

The CBR650R is powered by a 749cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine which makes 88.3 PS of maximum power and 60.1 Nm of peak torque. The India-spec bike makes 6.79 PS and 3.9 Nm less than the one available abroad. It also makes 2.3 PS more and 0.4 Nm less than the previous generation CBR650F.

The bike is available in two colours, Grand Prix Red and Gunpowder Black Metallic. It carries a price tag of Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 32,000 costlier than its predecessor.