Honda Civic scheduled to launch on March 7

Honda has officially announced the launch of the India-spec Civic on March 7, 2019. With that, the sedan is set to make a return after an absence of almost seven years and will be pitted against the likes of Toyota Corolla Altis, Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra among others.

The 10th generation sedan is powered by the same 1.8-litre petrol engine as its predecessor but comes with a semi-automatic, 7-speed transmission with paddleshifters as the only transmission option. It gets a new 1.5-litre diesel variant, however, which has an optional 6-speed manual transmission. Although not the most powerful in its segment as compared to its rivals, Honda has armed it with many top-of-the-line features.

The Civic gets LED headlamps as well as daytime running lights (DRLs), fog lamps, taillamps and an electric sunroof. It also sports a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, along with an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s side seat. The interior is further equipped with dual-zone climate control among other comforts. The car will also feature a smart key which gives easy access to turn the engine on and off, power windows, sunroof and the operation of the boot.

In terms of safety, Honda has provided the Civic with agile handling assist, electronic stability control and electronic parking brake which has an auto-hold function as well. It also gets a “walk-away auto-lock”, reverse parking camera and Isofix child-seat mounts. This is in addition to the usual safety features like ABS with EBD, six airbags, agile handling assist, electronic stability control and hill-start assist for the automatic variant.

It is expected that the Civic will be priced between the Rs 15-20 lakh mark and will be brought in India as a CKD unit, which will be assembled in New Delhi.