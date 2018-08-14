Honda Civic facelift revealed; gets Honda's Sensing suite of safety features

Earlier this year, Honda announced its plan to launch three new cars in India. With the second-gen Amaze already launched and the CR-V set to come in October, Honda has now revealed the tenth-gen Civic for Indian shores.

Changes to the Civic are subtle. The front wing is now finished in black, the front bumper is more angular and features chrome accents for the fog lamp housing. The rear bumper also gets a chrome strip and the alloys are redesigned. Internationally the Civic will also be available in a 'Sport' trim with a rear spoiler, new 18-inch alloy rims, and additional black detailing.

Expect no changes On the inside, except for an updated 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The engine is expected to be updated with the new 1.8-litre petrol producing 140 hp and the 1.6-litre Earth Dreams diesel producing 120 hp and 300 Nm of torque mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The same engine and transmission will also be powering the new CR-V.

The new Civic will also get Honda's Sensing suite. The system is part of Honda's plans to add Sensing to all of its cars by 2022 and perfect self-driving cars by 2025. The Sensing suite of safety features includes collision warning and automatic braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and more.

When launched, the Honda Civic will go up against the likes of Hyundai Elantra, Skoda Octavia, and the Toyota Corolla Altis. The launch should take place in the first half of 2019 and the car is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 16-20 lakh.