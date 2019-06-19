Honda CB300R review: A modern look at the retro café racer

If I was living in the '80s and imagined what a Honda naked from 2019 looks like, the CB300R is what I would probably dream up. Honda calls it a 'neo sports café' concept bike, but I am not sure what that means.

Fairly modern and smooth, the CB300R is a naked bike, which looks like it could have existed in the years gone by. Honda has managed to keep things interestingly simple. Take for example the bike's most prominent feature – its headlight. Round, harking back to a bygone era, but sporting LEDs.

A sideways look from the front-to-back reveals an old roadster with a nice high tank and high handlebars. Towards the rear, the seat is split and the shock absorbers seem to be missing, but this is due to the monoshock being hidden under the seat.

The CB300R is minimal. One tank, a couple of radiator shrouds on the side, a headlamp and a saree guard. Even the turn signal indicators are minimal - tiny and designed with only the CB in mind. But even with all of this, the bike is muscular and surprisingly compact. With an 800 mm seat height, the average rider will find their feet touch the ground fairly easily. Even shorter riders would not have any problems, thanks in large to the slim fuel tank.

The tail section is neat as well. It is not too cluttered and the fender fits in nicely. This is one bike I would not bother getting an eliminator kit for. The Indian spec has an additional saree guard which can be an eye-sore.

Build quality on the CB300R is phenomenal. For the most part, I could not see any lines out of place, nor hear sounds or rattles from the bike, even on bad roads.

I do have a few gripes though - in a bizarre move Honda has swapped the position of the horn and the indicator switch on the left switchgear. I kept hitting the horn when I want to turn and kept turning when I wanted to honk. It was irritating, to say the least, and in all the time I had the bike, I could not get used to it.

Another oddity is the shift light, which felt like it was coming on too early. It lit up as I was nearing 7,000 rpm and starting blinking well before I felt any drop in power from the engine. Vibrations are another complaint because at 5,000 rpm your feet start buzzing, climbing slowly up the bike along with the tach. At 8,000, the handlebar starts giving hints of a buzz and this only gets stronger the higher you go.

But the biggest question would be 'how does it perform?'. The answer is really well. The 286cc engine feels bigger, while 30 hp of power and 27.4 Nm of torque comes smoothly through the rev range and cruises well at 110 km/h. Power any further however and it does feel like the Honda is fighting back. While it can be pushed harder to hit 150 km/h on the speedo, the bike does not like it and wants to settle back into cruising speed.

At 147 kg the bike is tiny and light, making it extremely nimble to swerve through city traffic. Even when things started getting claustrophobic, the bike surprised me with its extremely tight turn radius. I could chuck a 90 degree turn into the tightest of spaces without any problem.

The suspension comes via a 41 mm USD front fork and a seven-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock. This is fine in the city but can feel a tad soft out on the highway, especially when hitting corners in the mountains.

Braking is something of a mixed bag too. The front has a radially mounted Nissin caliper and works fine. Initial bite is a bit lacking but progression seems to be okay. However, the rear lacks both of those and you really have to step on the lever to feel it.

The bike has what Honda claims as a segment first - the inclusion of an inertial measurement unit (IMU) to go with the ABS. While this will not be as good as superbike IMUs, but with lean angle also factoring into the ABS, it should make it a little safer to brake hard on the turns.

Either way, the bike is not for long tour rides. A 10-litre tank means you need to make more fuel stops than bathroom breaks. I would also recommend swapping out for softer seating because the stock cushion will give your hindquarters an ache after a few hours. The bike sports Michelin's Pilot Street tyres and while it does a decent job, it can feel a little loose when pushing the vehicle hard.

Going for an asking price of 2.41 lakh, it may seem excessive to some, but this is a rather powerful bike in a fairly tiny body. The pluses are more apparent when comparing it to its direct rival, the BMW G 310 R, which has an asking price of Rs 2.99 lakh.

The KTM 390 Duke is another contender which is just a tiny bit costlier and has slightly better features including the full-colour TFT dash, adjustable levers and bigger tank capacity to boot. But both these bikes will appeal to different types of riders. While the KTM is more single-focused, the CB300R will appeal to a slightly wider audience.