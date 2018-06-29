Honda calls time on its iconic robot Asimo

Honda has decided to discontinue the production of its iconic and adorable humanoid robot, Asimo. Honda has announced that it has taken the call to stop the manufacturing in order to focus on technology for more practical use cases in nursing and road transport, as per a report in Nikkei Asian Review.

First launched in 2000, Asimo had become the face of Honda for nearly two decades. Among its various distinctions, Asimo had played soccer with former President Obama and also had a dancing group of its own. Asimo stands for Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility.

Unveiled in 2000, Asimo was the first humanoid robot that could stand on two legs. The 4 feet, 3 inches tall robot has several abilities like interpret voice commands and human gestures, and recognise multiple moving objects by accurately determining the distance and direction of the objects.

It can also navigate its own path, owing to the sensors installed in its body. It weighs around 119 pounds and works on a rechargeable 51.8 V lithium-ion battery.

Talking about the robotics department of Honda, the company announced that they will soon be launching four new robots at CES 2018. A companion bot, an autonomous off-road vehicle, and two “mobility” concepts will be soon unveiled by the company. Honda assured that the Asimo's non-threatening and cute designs will be applied to these new bots as well.

Aside from these bots, Honda also plans to launch Uni-Cub, a wheel you sit down on and steer by leaning, and also the Walking Assist, which as the name suggests is a harness for assisting while walking.