Home delivery via drones in future? Everything you need to know about DGCA's new drone policy

In a boost for e-commerce companies which have drone delivery plans in the pipeline, the civil aviation regulatory authority, DGCA has released the set of requirement and procedures for operating such drones in India on Monday.

A company or individual willing to operate drones will have to obtain one operator permit from DGCA by paying a fee of Rs 25,000 and a unique identification number for the drone by paying a fee of Rs 1,000. The operating permit is valid for five years and it can be renewed by paying a fee of Rs 10,000.

In case of a company, it has to be registered in India and principally doing business in India or its chairman and at least two-thirds of its directors need to be citizens of India or the company must be controlled by Indians.

The permits can also be provided to Indian companies if they have leased the drones from a foreign manufacturer or corporation.

The regulations for operating nano (weighing less than 250 grams) or small (weighing more than 250 grams but less than 2 kg) drones are less stringent, provided they operate below 50 feet and 200 feet, respectively, in uncontrolled airspace.

A company or an individual does not require any kinds of permit or identification numbers for small or nano drones. Though the local police need to be informed 24 hours prior to the conduct of actual operations in case of small drones.

There are certain operating restrictions which every drone operator need to follow. No drones can be flown within 5 km of airports in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and 3 km of any civil, private or defence airports.

Drones are also not allowed near any military instalments, within 5 km radius from Vijay Chowk in Delhi, within 3 km from the radius of State Secretariat Complex in State Capitals, among others. Moreover, drones cannot be flown after sunset and before sunrise.

In case of drones heavier than 2 kg, the operator needs to be trained and should have knowledge of Basic Radio Telephony, Flight Planning and ATC procedures, Basic Aviation Meteorology, among others.