HMD unveils online-exclusive Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus in India; check out price, specs, features

HMD Global has unveiled two new models Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. The smartphones feature notch display and will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Nokia’s official website Nokia.com/Phones.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus sale begins on August 30 and users can opt to get notified by clicking on the ‘notify-me’ tab on Flipkart or pre-book on Nokia’s website. The device will come at a price of Rs 15,999.

The sale of Nokia 5.1 Plus will begin in September and the company is yet to announce its price in India.

“The launch of Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus represents an important milestone for us in India. We have a strong presence in the offline space and with these phones today, we are strengthening our reach to our online consumers and their needs,” Ajey Mehta, Vice President, and Country Head – India, HMD Global said during the launch event.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The most salient feature of the device is the 5.8-inch full HD+ display with an iPhone X-like notch. The 2.5D curved display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass level 3 protection, 19:9 aspect ratio and 81.4 percent display to body ratio.

The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor which is supported by a 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM and an Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes with 64GB internal storage which can be expanded by another 400GB using an external microSD card.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus sports dual rear-cameras setup with a 16MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera. The cameras have an aperture rate of f/2.0 and f/2.4, respectively. Apart from features such as Bothie mode, PDAF, dual-tone dual LED, the device supports an HDR feature. At the front, the device sports a 16MP selfie camera with an aspect ratio of f/2.0.

The device comes with Android Oreo out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3,060 mAh battery which supports fast charging. Other features of the device include USB Type-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, OTG support, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, FM radio, etc.

Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications

Nokia 5.1 Plus also sports a similar notched display. However, the notch is slightly larger when compared to the thin notch on Nokia 6.1 Plus. It comes with a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 79.6 percent display to body ratio which again is slightly lower than its elder brother.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 MT6771 processor with a clock rate of 1.8GHz. The device comes with 3GB LPDDR3 RAM and a 32GB internal storage that can be expanded by 400GB with a microSD card.

On the optics front, the phone sports a dual-rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture rate and 5MP depth sensor secondary camera. On the front, there is an 8MP sensor with an aperture rate of f/2.2 for selfies, video calls and such.

The Android Oreo powered device comes with a large 3,060 mAh battery along with other connectivity features such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C 2.0, Bluetooth 4.2, Ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, etc.

Both the phones will be available in Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue colours. The company also has additional offers such as an instant cashback of Rs 1,800 along with 240GB data over 12 months on the plans of Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448 for Airtel customers.