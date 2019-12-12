App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HMD Global unveils Nokia C1 with Android Pie Go Edition

Nokia C1 is targeted towards consumers who have been using a feature phone and are willing to upgrade to an Android smartphone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

HMD Global has unveiled a new entry-level smartphone called Nokia C1. The C1 boots on Android 9 Pie Go Edition. 

Nokia hasn’t revealed the price of the Nokia C1. HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas tweeted, “Millions of consumers across markets in Africa, Middle East and APAC will upgrade from a feature phone to their first smartphone.” Nokia C1 is targeted towards consumers who have been using a feature phone and are willing to upgrade to an Android smartphone.

The smartphone features a traditional design with thick bezels at the top and bottom and comes with entry-level specifications. Nokia C1 features a 5.45-inch FWVGA IPS display. Unlike the trend, Nokia C1 features thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display for housing the front camera and other sensors.

Close

There is a 5MP f/2.4 camera sensor on the back and a 5MP front camera for selfies. Notably, both the front and rear camera modules have flash. Under the hood, there is an unidentified 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card.

related news

There is a 2,500 mAh removable battery on the Nokia C1. The smartphone comes with only 3G connectivity support. Other connectivity options include FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB, etc.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #gadgets #Nokia #smartphones

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.