HMD Global unveils Nokia C1 with Android Pie Go Edition

HMD Global has unveiled a new entry-level smartphone called Nokia C1. The C1 boots on Android 9 Pie Go Edition.

Nokia hasn’t revealed the price of the Nokia C1. HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas tweeted, “Millions of consumers across markets in Africa, Middle East and APAC will upgrade from a feature phone to their first smartphone.” Nokia C1 is targeted towards consumers who have been using a feature phone and are willing to upgrade to an Android smartphone.

The smartphone features a traditional design with thick bezels at the top and bottom and comes with entry-level specifications. Nokia C1 features a 5.45-inch FWVGA IPS display. Unlike the trend, Nokia C1 features thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display for housing the front camera and other sensors.

There is a 5MP f/2.4 camera sensor on the back and a 5MP front camera for selfies. Notably, both the front and rear camera modules have flash. Under the hood, there is an unidentified 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card.