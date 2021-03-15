English
HMD Global may launch a new Nokia 'gaming phone' on April 8: Report

HMD Global is also expected to launch Nokia 6.3/6.4 and the Nokia 7.3/7.4 smartphones alongside the rumoured gaming smartphone.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST

HMD Global seems to have something up its sleeve for April 8. Obviously, it will be a new Nokia launch and most probably, it will be a gaming phone.

Before you get too excited, its worth noting that things are always subject to change, even up to the last minute. So far, HMD has only set the date for the event and teased a small hastag: #LoveTrustKeep.

Now on to the rumours, according to sources close to the publication, Nokia power user, the Nokia phones that may launch are the Nokia 6.3/6.4 and the Nokia 7.3/7.4. There were also reports that Nokia may ditch the current naming convention and opt for a simpler alphabet/numerical approach that doesn't make the name sound like a software update.

This is where the G10 comes in, the long rumoured Nokia gaming phone. The 7.3/7.4 may have its name changed to G10. The G10 is HMD Global's first take on a gaming phone with the Nokia brand. Nokia themselves while not under the leadership of HMD Global have produced gaming phones in the past, most notably the ill-fated N-Gage.

The G10 is rumoured to have a 6.4-inch display with a high refresh rate and runs on an octa-core processor. It has a quad camera module on the back with a 48 megapixel primary sensor and as expected, a macro lens, ultra-wide mode and a depth sensor.

Details on other specifications are scant so far but we can expect more on April 8.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #HMD Global #Nokia #smartphones
first published: Mar 15, 2021 06:55 pm

