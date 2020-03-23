HMD Global lists Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 5310 XpressMusic smartphones on official website: India launch imminent

Finnish tech-giant HMD Global launched Nokia 5310, its newest feature phone alongside Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 smartphones last week. Now, the company is gearing up to bring some of those smartphones to India.

Both the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 5310 XpressMusic have been listed on the company’s official Indian website. However, there is no information on the company’s first 5G smartphone (Nokia 8.3 5G) and the newest addition to its Android Go smartphone portfolio (Nokia 1.3).

While, the Nokia 5.3 is priced at EUR 189 (Approx. Rs 15,450) for the base variant, the Nokia 5310 costs EUR 39 (Approx. Rs 3,200).

We expect the Nokia 5.3 to debut in India in the under Rs 15,000 smartphone space. Considering stiff competition in this smartphone market, Nokia may likely only introduce the Nokia 5.3 in two configurations with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB, skipping out on the 3GB/64GB variant. The Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is a feature phone resurrected in a modern avatar with the iconic emphasis on audio playback.

At the official launch event, HMD Global confirmed that the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 5310 would be released globally, which means it’s only a matter of time before we see the Nokia 1.3 in India. However, the jury is still out on the Nokia 8.3 5G’s India launch. The 5G smartphone is a premium mid-range device that starts from EUR 599 (Approx. Rs 47,800).

But phones like the iQOO 3 5G and Realme X50 Pro offer flagship-grade specs in addition to 5G connectivity and are available at a much lower price. Moreover, these Chinese brands are highly popular in India, which would make the Nokia 8.3 5G a pretty tough sell in the country.