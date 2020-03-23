App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HMD Global lists Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 5310 XpressMusic smartphones on official website: India launch imminent

However, the jury is still out on the Nokia 8.3 5G’s India launch.

Carlsen Martin

Finnish tech-giant HMD Global launched Nokia 5310, its newest feature phone alongside Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 smartphones last week. Now, the company is gearing up to bring some of those smartphones to India.

Both the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 5310 XpressMusic have been listed on the company’s official Indian website. However, there is no information on the company’s first 5G smartphone (Nokia 8.3 5G) and the newest addition to its Android Go smartphone portfolio (Nokia 1.3).

While, the Nokia 5.3 is priced at EUR 189 (Approx. Rs 15,450) for the base variant, the Nokia 5310 costs EUR 39 (Approx. Rs 3,200).

Close

We expect the Nokia 5.3 to debut in India in the under Rs 15,000 smartphone space. Considering stiff competition in this smartphone market, Nokia may likely only introduce the Nokia 5.3 in two configurations with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB, skipping out on the 3GB/64GB variant. The Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is a feature phone resurrected in a modern avatar with the iconic emphasis on audio playback.

related news

At the official launch event, HMD Global confirmed that the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 5310 would be released globally, which means it’s only a matter of time before we see the Nokia 1.3 in India. However, the jury is still out on the Nokia 8.3 5G’s India launch. The 5G smartphone is a premium mid-range device that starts from EUR 599 (Approx. Rs 47,800).

But phones like the iQOO 3 5G and Realme X50 Pro offer flagship-grade specs in addition to 5G connectivity and are available at a much lower price. Moreover, these Chinese brands are highly popular in India, which would make the Nokia 8.3 5G a pretty tough sell in the country.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #Nokia #smartphones

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.