HMD Global event announced for October 6

HMD Global have scheduled an event for October 6



Our family keeps growing.

Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/B55fUMWAOs

— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 20, 2021

HMD Global - the caretakers of the Nokia brand - have announced an event scheduled for October 6. The company shared the information with a tweet.

Rumours suggest that we could see the unveiling of a new Nokia branded Android tablet and the Nokia G50 5G smartphone. The G50 smartphone will be a budget-focused device and will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 SoC. As the name suggests, it will be a 5G enabled smartphone.

The design will be similar to other phones in the G series, namely G20 and G40. A 4850mAh battery will power the device and the phone could also ship with support for fast charging. Rumours say that the phone will have a 6.8-inch HD+ display.

The tablet on the other hand will probably be called Nokia T20 and will feature a 10.3-inch display. The rumoured specifications say that the tablet will likely have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. An Unisoc SoC will be used to run the device and if that's true, then this is likely a budget tablet competing against the likes of the Realme Pad.

The tablet will also run Android 11 out of the box and will come in both WiFi and WiFi/LTE variants.

If you are waiting for Nokia flagships to arrive, there is one that is rumoured to be coming out in November. Called the X50, the premium flagship will have a QHD panel 120Hz display, a large 6,000mAh battery and run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 775/775G platform.