Hitachi Vantara enhances its cloud services portfolio

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, unveiled expanded and enhanced capabilities for Hitachi Vantara cloud services. This is the first major announcement of the newly formed cloud services portfolio that includes cloud migration services, application modernization services, operations managed services, consulting services and Hitachi Enterprise Cloud (HEC).
Together, these cloud services can accelerate the deployment and productive use of hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. The cloud services can speed the implementation of VMware cloud solutions, migrate and modernize apps and data for Microsoft Azure faster, and provide a comprehensive set of managed services to optimize the management of public and private cloud resources."Enterprises are struggling to balance cost and complexity with performance and compliance requirements as they transform their IT operations. Growth in mission-critical applications and demand for data will only accelerate the need for more bandwidth and lower latency," said Bobby Soni, chief solutions and services officer at Hitachi Vantara. "At Hitachi Vantara, we are creating people-centric services that empower enterprises to innovate and deliver business outcomes. Our newest capabilities can help our customers achieve fully managed, secure hybrid cloud and multicloud environments faster, and can deliver actionable insights for data-driven decision making."