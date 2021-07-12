MARKET NEWS

High-speed solar storm hurtling towards Earth may hit today; can affect phone, GPS signals

According to the report by spaceweather, the storm can interfere with mobile signals and GPS.

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
A high-speed solar storm moving towards Earth at a velocity of 1.6 million km an hour is expected to hit its atmosphere on July 12, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has said,

The storm, which may disrupt communiciation, could cause wind speeds of up to 600 km a second, a report by Spaceweather.com said.

A solar storm occurs when the sun emits a huge burst of energy in the form of flares and mass ejections. These ejections send a stream of electromagnetic charges and bombard the Earth's magnetic field at extremely high speeds.

These storms interference with mobile phone signals and can hamper GPS navigation and satellite TVs. These can also cause transformers to blow due to the highly condensed and massive electrical energy they store within them.

Scientists who study the phenomena have noticed that these tend to appear in a 11-year cycle and at the peak of their activity can bombard the earth several times in a day. With the current activity on the Sun, scientists expect a peak in solar storms to occur during the year 2024.

As an example, a massive solar storm over Quebec in 1989 caused a major blackout and in May, there were reports of several ejections clashing into the Earth's magnetic field.

Besides hampering Satellites and electronic communications, solar storms are also known to create a dazzling display in the atmosphere which can be seen in various areas close to the Arctic Circle.
