Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

High radiation emitting mobiles: 12 out of top 15 high SAR value phones made by Chinese firms

The top list is dominated by handsets made by Chinese companies, with Xiaomi, OnePlus, Huawei and ZTE accounting for 12 of the 15 phones with the largest SAR values

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi Mi A1, a mid-range smartphone from the Chinese phone maker, leads a list of highest radiation emitting phones among popular smartphones, a database kept by the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection or Bundesamt für Strahlenschutz revealed.

Xiami Mi A1 is trailed by another flagship OnePlus 5T. Next five spots are taken by phones from Huawei which includes models like P9 Plus, P9 and Mate 9.

In fact, the top list is dominated by handsets made by Chinese companies, with Xiaomi, OnePlus, Huawei and ZTE accounting for 12 of the 15 phones with the largest values.

Surprisingly, premium Apple phones such as the iPhone 7 and the recently released iPhone 8 are also seen in the top 15 list compiled by Statista.

The radiation emitted by an electronic device is measured in specific absorption rate or SAR values which in turn is measured in watts per kilogram.

While there is no universal guideline for a 'safe' level of phone radiation, the German certification for environmental friendliness 'Der Blaue Engel' (Blue Angel) only certifies phones which have a specific absorption rate of less than 0.60 watts per kilogram. All of the phones featured in chart above come in at more than double this benchmark.

Among popular smartphones, the one creating the lowest level of radiation is the Samsung Galaxy Note8. In fact, Samsung handsets feature prominently, with half of the top ten coming from the South Korean company. This contrasts starkly with their major rival Apple.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 12:55 pm

tags #Samsung #Technology #Xiaomi

