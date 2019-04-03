Facebook, WhatsApp shift focus to news credibility in election season

Social network giant Facebook is dealing with many troubles worldwide, like handling its users' data, privacy, censorship on the platform and spread of misinformation. As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, Mark Zuckerberg is looking to leave no gaping holes when it comes to fact-checking and accuracy of news.

While the company is not interested in publishing content on its own, it will rely on curations from different publications and news sources.

Zuckerberg has introduced numerous changes and new features on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, compatible with the government's demands for greater transparency from social networks.

Facebook will soon start an operations centre in Delhi to prevent the spread of fake news on its platform during the elections.

The company recently announced it would be hiring journalists to take on fake news and improve the content quality on its platform. He admitted that fake accounts are a big source of wrong information on Facebook and must be dealt with.

The company is also working on a 'news tab' to financially support trustworthy journalism. Zuckerberg said in a separate event that the users of Facebook are interested in updates apart from their personalised feed. "There are a lot of people who have a demand for more news," he said.

Facebook's news feed is infamous for bringing false posts to users' personalised feeds from their friends and other content pages. While this tab may not be ready in time for general elections that kick off this month, this feature is still being studied to be released as soon as possible.

WhatsApp recently announced its new feature 'Checkpoint Tipline' in partnership with PROTO, a media skilling company. Users can send messages and images to a number, which would determine if the information in it is true, false, disputed or misleading. WhatsApp has over 200 million daily users and has become one of the main tools used by political parties.

These new features are fitting in times of elections with the government breathing down the necks of social media networks. Various advisories were issued to these networks in India even before assembly elections in late 2018, and worldwide political events, like Brazil presidential elections.

Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook are preparing to conduct political conversations during elections.