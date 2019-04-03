App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook, WhatsApp shift focus to news credibility in election season

Facebook will soon start an operations centre in Delhi to prevent the spread of fake news on its platform during the elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Social network giant Facebook is dealing with many troubles worldwide, like handling its users' data, privacy, censorship on the platform and spread of misinformation. As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, Mark Zuckerberg is looking to leave no gaping holes when it comes to fact-checking and accuracy of news.

While the company is not interested in publishing content on its own, it will rely on curations from different publications and news sources.

Zuckerberg has introduced numerous changes and new features on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, compatible with the government's demands for greater transparency from social networks.

Facebook will soon start an operations centre in Delhi to prevent the spread of fake news on its platform during the elections.

related news

The company recently announced it would be hiring journalists to take on fake news and improve the content quality on its platform. He admitted that fake accounts are a big source of wrong information on Facebook and must be dealt with.

The company is also working on a 'news tab' to financially support trustworthy journalism. Zuckerberg said in a separate event that the users of Facebook are interested in updates apart from their personalised feed. "There are a lot of people who have a demand for more news," he said.

Facebook's news feed is infamous for bringing false posts to users' personalised feeds from their friends and other content pages. While this tab may not be ready in time for general elections that kick off this month, this feature is still being studied to be released as soon as possible.

WhatsApp recently announced its new feature 'Checkpoint Tipline' in partnership with PROTO, a media skilling company. Users can send messages and images to a number, which would determine if the information in it is true, false, disputed or misleading. WhatsApp has over 200 million daily users and has become one of the main tools used by political parties.

These new features are fitting in times of elections with the government breathing down the necks of social media networks. Various advisories were issued to these networks in India even before assembly elections in late 2018, and worldwide political events, like Brazil presidential elections.

Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook are preparing to conduct political conversations during elections.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #Facebook #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #social media #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Evan Peters Will Not Feature in American Horror Story Season 9

Chopper Scam: Court Extends Gupta's Custody, to be Confronted With Kam ...

IPL 2019 | Will the Real Royal Challengers Bangalore Please Stand up?

China Rages Over US Move to Blacklist Masood Azhar, Blames Washington ...

Salman Khan Gets Flak for Dance Skills as Video of Him Filming Dabangg ...

Secularism is Not Anti-Religion and Both BJP and Congress Are Guilty o ...

Sensex Snaps 4-day Winning Streak, Drops 180 Points

Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai But Fans Aren't Buy ...

Jio Effect: Airtel Announces Free 4G Hotspot Device With Rs 399 And Rs ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Triple talaq debate divides women and men in ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

BJP and Congress alone cannot represent entire country, says Jayapraka ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

Voters rate govt 'below average' on governance, says ADR report, holds ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De: Despite #MeToo, Bollywood continues to pr ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha drop Karan Jo ...

Kalank Trailer Launch Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sona ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

“Boney Kapoor thinks that the Urvashi Rautela controversy is fabrica ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh kissed Yuvraj Singh and left him ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.