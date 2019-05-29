App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HiddenLevers partners with Orion to deliver business intelligence insights

The integration will help Orion RIAs better understand their profit and loss statements with insight at both the advisor and client level.

HiddenLevers, a risk tech provider serving the wealth management space, announced its plans to deepen its partnership with Orion Advisor Services LLC ("Orion"), a portfolio accounting service provider for financial advisors, to deliver business intelligence insights for Orion customers.

Both firms have already demonstrated the value of integrated FinTech over the years on portfolio sync and proposal generation for advisors. HiddenLevers and Orion are now expanding that to bring in essential business metrics for executive teams by integrating Orion's business intelligence components with HiddenLevers' Risk Monitor. These analytics will help the C-suite at wealth management firms to monitor revenue, risk, IPS drift, and advisor performance.

"HiddenLevers is making serious strides in business intelligence, which is becoming important to larger RIAs as they acquire advisors and grow in complexity," said Randy Lambert, President of Orion. "We wanted to harness the existing BI screens that track firm performance within Orion and marry them with HiddenLevers revenue and risk modelling to give RIA executive teams a comprehensive picture of their business."

The Risk Monitor leverages HiddenLevers' iconic stress testing at the firm level, with flexible revenue modelling to incorporate a firm's fee schedules, client growth, contributions, net flows, current asset allocation, and more.

The integration will help Orion RIAs better understand their profit and loss statements with insight at both the advisor and client level. HiddenLevers Risk Monitor aims to become the nucleus of an exec team's decision-making, allowing users to quickly access business intelligence never before seen in financial services.

"The full depth and power of the HiddenLevers risk engine come to life with the Risk Monitor," said Andrew Miller, HiddenLevers Platform Sherpa. "Stress testing is no longer limited to client portfolios. Now execs can stress test against any market scenario across advisors and firms, and across assets, revenue, and cash flows."
First Published on May 29, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

