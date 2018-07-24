Hexaware Q2 revenue up 8.4% sequentially, profit rises 14.3%

Hexaware Technologies reported June quarter sequential revenue rise of 8.4 percent to Rs 11,367 crore, helped by strong growth in three of its verticals.

Profit after tax rose 14.3 percent to Rs 1,536 crore as compared to the quarter ended March.

Revenue rise in constant currency terms was 4.7 percent from the previous quarter. The company revised its earlier annual revenue growth forecast to 12-13 percent, from 10-12 percent.

Hexaware follows the January-December financial year so this is its second quarter results.

Revenue in three of its verticals, namely healthcare and insurance, manufacturing and consumer, and professional services -- which together account for 46 percent of the revenue, rose 10.9 percent, 11.2 percent and 9.2 percent sequentially.

"The demand environment has been fairly decent in the past couple of years," said R Srikrishna, chief executive at Hexaware.

He added that the company had two material wins with existing clients during the quarter.

Operating margin was 14 percent, marginally lower from its first quarter margin of 14.1 percent. The company added four new clients in its second quarter with a total contract value of $41 million.

Geographically, revenue from the Americas grew 6.2 percent sequentially, from Europe it grew 5.4 percent and from Asia Pacific it declined by 12.9 percent.

Srikrishna attributed the fall in APAC revenues to the completion of a "large migration project" of a single client.

He added that the labour market in the US had become "tight".

"Talent is becoming harder to find and that is something to keep an eye on," he said, adding that Hexaware is investing in skill development locally, hiring more from local colleges and making efforts to improve Hexaware's brand image to be able to attract more talent.

Protectionism has been rising in the US, especially after President Donald Trump took over, and work visas have become increasingly hard to get, which were extensively used by the Indian IT industry in the past couple of decades.

However, the US has been tightening rules for lawful immigration to the country, and H-1B visas, already limited in number, have become harder to come by.

The headcount at Hexaware stood at 15,357 at the end of the second quarter. Utilization by the end of June was 78.2 percent (including trainees). Attrition at the end of June was at 14.4 percent.