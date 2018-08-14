Hero MotoCorp to rebadge Duet 125 as Destini 125

Back during the 2018 Auto Expo, Hero MotoCorp showcased two scooters, the Maestro Edge 125 and the Duet 125. Now, leaked images of the Duet being rebadged as Destini 125 are doing the rounds and they don't seem false.

The scooter space is primarily ruled by Honda with the Activa 125 and Hero is far behind. But with these two new models in the market, Hero is trying to gain some traction. While the Maestro Edge targets the younger audience with its slightly sportier looks, the Destini is intended for the family.

Both scooters come with Hero's i3S (idle-stop-start) technology which basically means better fuel efficiency. They feature a 124.6cc single-cylinder producing 8.7 hp at 6,750 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

Transmission is a variomatic drive automatic (continuously variable transmission) and braking duties are handled by a 130 mm disc up front and may get a combination braking system (CBS). Tyres will be 90/100-10 tubeless.

In terms of features you get a halogen headlamp with AHO (automatic headlight on), combination instrument cluster, body coloured rear-view mirrors, LED tail lamp, boot light, mobile charging port and an external fuel filling cap.

Upon launch, the scooters will go up against the likes of the Honda Activa 125, Aprilia SR 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street 125. Expect the scooters launch sometime next month and to start at a price of Rs 62,000 (ex-showroom).