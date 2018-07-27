Hero Motocorp to bring Karizma ZMR back at starting price of Rs 1.08 lakh

The Hero Honda Karizma used to be the go-to quarter-litre sports bike almost a decade ago. It competed with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar and the TVS Apache. But it failed to attract new buyers even after releasing new variants, and two years back, the company finally decided to pull it off production.

Now, the company feels that it is the right time to revive the Karizma, the same phased-out version. There are no changes made to the 2018 version, and this could make reviving the fallen Hero difficult. The likes of Bajaj 220F, KTM Duke 200, Yamaha FZ25 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V dominate the market and every one of them feature advanced technology as compared to the last Karizma version.

However, this doesn't seem to be the only problem. The latest iteration of the Karizma ZMR features a huge fairing built atop disproportionately skinny tyres.

Although the mechanicals of the bike are good enough, the 223 cc engine churning out 20 PS and 19.7 Nm of torque is on par with most of its modern competitors.

The all-new Hero Karizma ZMR is expected to hit the roads in 2020. There are no models at the showroom yet, but Hero Motorcorp's website shows the vehicle could be priced at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the standard variant and Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for a dual tone paint scheme.