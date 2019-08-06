Hero Motocorp joins e-commerce, offers home delivery of two-wheelers

The customer chooses the vehicle and the dealership on the company's portal, and pays the booking amount. Once the vehicle is registered, it will be delivered directly to their home.
Hero Motocorp has announced that it will make home deliveries of its products. This all-new initiative will be available to customers in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida, it said.
Speaking about the measure, Sanjay Bhan, head of Sales, Aftersales and Parts Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Our new initiative will raise the bar for customer experience in the two-wheeler category. As the youth of today increasingly look for value-added services in every purchase that they make, brands have to step-up their strategic thinking to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market environment."
The delivery will not be free, though. The company will charge a nominal Rs 349 for the facility, and a customer can have the motorcycle delivered directly to their home — or any address of their choice — in three easy steps. Hero has set up a portal, HGPmart.com, to handle the initiative, which functions like any other e-commerce website, offering potential buyers a range of vehicles to choose from.
The buyer specifies the preferred dealer and make a booking payment, after which a representative from the dealership collects the requisite documents.
Once all conditions are met and the vehicle is registered with the regional transport office (RTO), it gets delivered to the customer.Hero clarified that the delivery point specified need not necessarily be a home address. “The motorcycle or scooter can be delivered at any address of your choice, not just at your home,” Bhan said.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.