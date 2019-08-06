Hero Motocorp joins e-commerce, offers home delivery of two-wheelers

Hero Motocorp has announced that it will make home deliveries of its products. This all-new initiative will be available to customers in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida, it said.

Speaking about the measure, Sanjay Bhan, head of Sales, Aftersales and Parts Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Our new initiative will raise the bar for customer experience in the two-wheeler category. As the youth of today increasingly look for value-added services in every purchase that they make, brands have to step-up their strategic thinking to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market environment."

The delivery will not be free, though. The company will charge a nominal Rs 349 for the facility, and a customer can have the motorcycle delivered directly to their home — or any address of their choice — in three easy steps. Hero has set up a portal, HGPmart.com, to handle the initiative, which functions like any other e-commerce website, offering potential buyers a range of vehicles to choose from.

The buyer specifies the preferred dealer and make a booking payment, after which a representative from the dealership collects the requisite documents.

Once all conditions are met and the vehicle is registered with the regional transport office (RTO), it gets delivered to the customer.