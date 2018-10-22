App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero launches its first 125cc scooter Destini 125 at Rs 54,650, ex-showroom

In terms of styling, the Destini looks quite premium with chrome accents on the front apron and side panels

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hero Motocorp has launched its first-ever 125cc scooter -- the Destini 125 -- at a price starting Rs 54,650 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo as the Duet 125, the scooter gets a few visual and performance upgrades over the concept.

In terms of styling, the Destini looks quite premium with chrome accents on the front apron and side panels.

The headlamp is also mounted conventionally on the handlebar with a bikini fairing and the rear view mirrors also sport the same colour as the body.

related news

The Destini is powered by a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine generating 8.7 PS of power and 10.2 Nm of torque.

The scooter also gets 10-inch alloy wheels suspended by a telescopic front fork and a monoshock at the back.

It also gets tubeless tyres and drum brakes fitted with combined braking system (CBS) as standard. The standard CBS will help the bike comply with the upcoming safety norms.

The Destini 125 will be Hero's first scooter to feature its patented i3S (idle start stop system).

Available on the Splendor and Passion series, this technology switches off the engine if the bike is idling for longer than 5 seconds.

The scooter is quite rich in terms of features. A semi-digital instrument console sports features like side-stand indicator and service indicator.

It also features an external fuel filler cap and a pass light switch. As an optional extra, you could also avail a mobile charger as well as a boot lamp.

The Hero Destini 125 is available in two trims -- the LX priced at Rs 54,650 and the VX priced at Rs 57,500.

Positioned as a family scooter, it will compete with the likes of the Honda Activa 125, and the Suzuki Access 125.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 03:44 pm

tags #Auto #Hero #Hero Motocorp #Technology

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.