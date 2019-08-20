Hero launches Electric Optima and Nyx Extended Range Variants

Hero Electric refreshed their offering in the electric two-wheeler segment with two new models, named the Optima ER and Nyx ER. These offer a longer range than their standard counterparts with the help of extra batteries.

The standard variants claim to have a range of 50 km per charge, while the extended versions offer double the number. Hero Electric claims that the Optima ER has a range of 110km while the Nyx ER goes for about 100km. This is made possible due to twin lithium-ion battery which can be fully charged in four hours. The e-scooters also weigh 10kg more than the standard variants due to the addition of an extra battery. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturing company is also offering a 3-year extensive warranty on both the scooters.

The company has also announced the inauguration of its new corporate office in Bangalore as part of its expansion plan in southern India to diversify its operations. It plans to increase its touchpoints from 615 to 1000 by the end of 2020 to make the brand more accessible in the remotest of areas as well. Hero electric plans to bump up the production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually.