Here's why you should consider buying the OnePlus 7T over the OnePlus 8 in India

OnePlus has unveiled the prices of its latest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Taking many by surprise, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are priced much more affordably in India at Rs 41,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. Despite the ‘attractive pricing’, we feel the OnePlus 7T offers much better value-for-money as compared to the OnePlus 8. Here’s why:

Similar display

Both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 8 feature the same 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. Even the features are fairly identical and both the displays come with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, P3 colour gamut, etc.

The noticeable differences between the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 8’s display is that the latter has slightly curved edges, something that attracts accidental touches. The OnePlus 8 also offers a more cleaner hole-punch cutout on the upper left corner, compared to the OnePlus 7T’s water-drop notch.

The camera on OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 features a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. Do you know which other OnePlus smartphone features the same sensor? The OnePlus 7T.

The company has opted to use the same primary sensor on the OnePlus 8 which is also found on the OnePlus 7T.

Both the smartphones also feature a triple-camera setup, but the OnePlus 8 features a dedicated macro lens. The OnePlus 7T also offers macro mode using the 16MP ultra-wide lens.

Moreover, the OnePlus 7T offers an additional 2x optical 8MP telephoto lens, which is missing on the OnePlus 8.

In case it matters, the OnePlus 8 has a vertical camera array on the back, compared to the OnePlus 7T’s circular camera module.

For selfies, both the smartphones feature a 16MP front-facing camera.

Bigger battery and slightly faster performance unit on the OnePlus 8, but is it noticeable?

A couple of areas where the OnePlus 8 one-ups the OnePlus 7T is in the processor and battery life. The OnePlus 8 features a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is slightly faster than the OnePlus 7T when it comes to benchmark tests. As far as day-to-day usage is concerned, chances are you might not even notice any difference between the two smartphones.

However, the department where you might notice better performance is the battery life on the OnePlus 8. The latest OnePlus smartphone packs a bigger 4,300 mAh battery, compared to the 3,800 mAh cell on the OnePlus 7T. However, even if you do manage to drain the battery during the day, OnePlus’ 30T Warp 30W fast charging manages to refuel the OnePlus 7T from zero to 70 percent within 35 minutes.

5G, but can you use it?

The use of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with X55 modem allows OnePlus 8 to be 5G-ready in India. However, considering the current scenario, it does not look like 5G is coming to India anytime soon. Reports suggest that telecom operators could begin testing 5G networks in India starting 2022, with a wider rollout in 2024. By that time, you could possibly be using the OnePlus 12 (or whatever the company decides to call it).

Still no IP rating and wireless charging

To keep the cost under a check, OnePlus decided to skip adding the OnePlus 8 Pro’s wireless charging and IP certification for water and dust resistance on the OnePlus 8. Obviously, you do not get that on the OnePlus 7T either.

All these parameters and comparisons lead to the deciding factor — Price.

Yes, the OnePlus 8 does get some upgrades in the performance unit over the OnePlus 7T but is it worth the extra Rs 7,000? The OnePlus 7T, before the lockdown, was retailing in India for Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The OnePlus 8, with its Rs 41,999 price tag, offers 6GB + 128GB storage, whereas the 8GB + 128GB storage option is available for Rs 44,999.

The OnePlus 8, by no means, is a bad device. In case you use your smartphone for 3-4 years, you will notice and appreciate the extra boost in performance, and could also possibly get an extra software update or two on the OnePlus 8.

However, considering the Pro’s and Con’s of the respective devices followed by the price difference, the OnePlus 7T outweighs the OnePlus 8 when it comes to being a value-for-money flagship.