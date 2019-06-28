App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here’s why analytics is a game changer for digital payment firms

Digital payment firms employ analytics to comprehend data-sets better and provide solutions based on specific consumer interests.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian market generates vast volumes of data, and till now most of it has been unstructured. Also there is the little matter of cash payments being predominant until now, in large parts of the country. Post demonetization, and as digital payments started taking centre stage, it is becoming easier for banks to collate data, structure it as per their strategic needs, and derive insights to use for further planning. Technologies like IoT and AI have been supporting this new wave of Data and analytics value addition.

Auro Bhattacharya, Co-Founder, ePayLater speaking on FinTechs getting more access to data and how early adopters of Data Analytics are benefiting said, “Over the last few years, Indian FinTech firms have been driving innovation and evolving at a rapid pace. The most important game changer in this has been the increased data availability and emerging new age technologies like machine learning and data analytics. Among the early adopters of this data-driven innovation are firms that specialize in credit analytics using alternative data.” He also added, “By relying on alternate sources of data and advanced data analytics, FinTech firms are not only digitizing cash payments but making it real-time, inclusive, and convenient.”

In recent times, as Data has started becoming the strongest currency for the banking sector, strategists have been betting big on it. Digital payment firms in this sector are seeing large scale use of data analytics not only to digitize cash payments but also to scale to expand market and customers base. The use of analytics. Many BFSI players are leveraging Data analytics to ensure an efficient pricing and services offering which can be customised to service the targeted customers better. This leverage continues to provide better customer monitoring and personalised services.

The advantage provided by analytics can go a long way in adding to customer experience. Speaking on providing customisable services Bala Parthasarathy, CEO & co-founder, MoneyTap said, “By leveraging data analytics, new-age digital payments companies can customize the services that they offer to prospective borrowers and unlock opportunities for cross-selling and upselling. Analytics can also help optimize their marketing outreach by reaching out to the right customer with the right offer, at the right time. For instance, a student loan application can be followed up after a couple of months with personal loans catering to short-term and long-term capital requirements, such as purchasing a laptop or buying books/stationery.”

Digital payments are enhanced with data led insights, say industry experts. Aditya Kumar, Founder & CEO Qbera.com adds, “Digital payment firms also employ analytics to comprehend data-sets better and provide solutions based on specific consumer interests. Leveraging analytics has helped understand consumers better, and firms are able to offer them more relevant products of interest by effectively studying and evaluating data pertinent to consumer interest and need.”

Clearly, the revolution in banking services that data and Analytics is spearheading will be one of the game changers for digital transformation of the sector.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

