Here's what to expect from WhatsApp’s new features in 2021

With 2020 being such an eventful year WhatsApp, the messaging platform is still set to get some new updates this year.

2020 saw multiple updates from WhatsApp for its users including business features as well as COVID-19 support and while 2021 has just started, there is already talk around some of the newer updates.

The biggest update for WhatsApp will be its multi-device support. People using different devices find it difficult as the web version or the desktop app still requires the primary phone to be active. This is expected to be solved now with WhatsApp allowing up to four devices to be active from one account.

New Year’s eve of 2020 also saw the highest number of voice video calls made using WhatsApp. Of course, all of this has been using the phone as the web and desktop apps do not support it yet. The company has now confirmed that the feature will be launched in 2021. This is an important update considering the current situation and social distancing policies means virtual meetings using video conferencing has taken precedence.

WhatsApp is also currently working on a feature called mute audio. For people who send videos often and who do not like sending the accompanying audio with it, this feature could be a boon. It will allow users to mute the audio before sending a video. This could be updated on the status as well.

And finally, the read later feature. A slight improvement on the archived chats feature of WhatsApp, Read Later will essentially block new notifications from archived chats leaving them as they were. This was earlier called vacation mode and was reportedly stopped.