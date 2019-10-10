Here’s PNB MetLife’s Samrat Das’ take on the shifting roles of a CIO

Till a few years ago, a CIO’s role was limited to maintaining a company’s technological synergy. Today, besides ensuring an organization’s seamless technological environment, they facilitate business efficiency, and contribute significantly to improve a company’s P&L.

Samrat Das, CIO, PNB MetLife Life Insurance Company, explains how CIOs in the insurance sector are working towards utilizing technical expertise to deal with strategic and commercial challenges.

Q: How has a CIO’s role evolved from managing technology to understanding the core business, its risks and leveraging tech support for various processes?

A: Progressive organizations, who believe that digital innovation is a journey than a destination, are constantly seeking ways to deliver an enhanced customer experience through innovative solutions. At PNB MetLife, there has been a cultural shift where we are moving away from standard ‘turn around times’ and SLAs to immersive customer experience. Our core focus has been to include technological innovations to facilitate reach and engage with our customers more effectively.

Q: As an organization’s strategic roadmap evolves, how can CIOs communicate security risks within and outside the company?

A: At PNB MetLife, we are governed by robust governance policies and it is mandatory for employees to adhere to such guidelines. We have regular training modules apprising employees about data security and likely risks.

We recently concluded a Data Security Campaign, where employees were apprised about probable data thefts and precautions they need to take to prohibit such instances. Our internal marketing campaign around this included a webcast from the MD and CEO, voice message from CIO, employee engagement activities and reminders through marketing collaterals.

Q: What due diligence does your team undertake while implementing newer technologies?

A: At PNB MetLife, technology enables us to align to two of our core values – ‘Make Things Easier’ and ‘Put Customer First’. Our strategy is structured around the concept of 3Ds – Digitize, Data and Disrupt.

We digitize our daily processes, enabling seamless customer delivery. We mine data and draw insights to mark predictable customer behavior, thereby paving the way to be future-ready. We believe that the digital landscape is constantly evolving and we disrupt to keep our digital journey ongoing.

Q: In 2016, PNB MetLife introduced conVRse VR customer service platform. How was it leveraged as a sales platform in addition to driving experiential learning?